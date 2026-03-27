Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.3333.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th.

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Bausch Health Cos Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BHC opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.37. Bausch Health Cos has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 875.00%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Cos will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 25,689.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Capital LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Cos in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Bausch Health Cos by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

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