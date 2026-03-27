Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,390 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the February 26th total of 6,501 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 256,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.01. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,396 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 165.1% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 280,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,849,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,179,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,586 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives. FLSP was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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