Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSPGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,390 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the February 26th total of 6,501 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 256,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.01. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124,396 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 165.1% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 280,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,849,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,179,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,586 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives. FLSP was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

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