Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2026 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2026 – Sempra Energy was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/18/2026 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Sempra Energy was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/6/2026 – Sempra Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from $96.00.

3/4/2026 – Sempra Energy was upgraded by Argus from “hold” to “buy”.

2/27/2026 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Sempra Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Sempra Energy was given a new $95.00 price target by Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Sempra Energy was given a new $97.00 price target by Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 95.29%.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia J. Warner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.95 per share, with a total value of $232,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,011.25. This represents a 28.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $146,789.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,895.54. This represents a 24.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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