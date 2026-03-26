Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYX. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.56.
View Our Latest Report on Paychex
Paychex Stock Up 0.1%
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Trading of Paychex
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 957.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Paychex
Here are the key news stories impacting Paychex this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and strong revenue growth — Paychex reported adjusted EPS $1.71 (vs. $1.67 est.) and revenue of $1.81B, up ~20% Y/Y; management emphasized AI advisory services and the Paycor acquisition as key growth contributors. PAYX Q1 deep dive: AI initiatives and Paycor integration shape growth outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to results — multiple outlets note the quarter’s beat prompted outperformance and a near-term rally as investors reward top-line acceleration and execution on AI services. Paychex Q3 Results: Revenue Soars 20% As Small Businesses Turn To AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call/transcript coverage available — full transcripts provide detail for investors evaluating sustainability of revenue mix, PEO trends and cost dynamics. Useful for modeling but not new information. Paychex Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/price-target cuts — TD Cowen cut its price target to $95 and set a Hold rating, signaling limited near-term upside from current levels. TD Cowen lowers PAYX price target to $95
- Negative Sentiment: Margin and cost-pressure concerns — some coverage flagged rising costs and margin pressure that offset the strong top-line, which earlier prompted a pullback in shares despite revenue strength. Paychex stock slides as cost pressures overshadow Q3
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance persists — several firms (William Blair, BMO, Cantor Fitzgerald) remain at Hold/Neutral or Sell, keeping analyst sentiment cautious despite the beat. Cantor Fitzgerald maintains sell on PAYX
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.
Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.
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