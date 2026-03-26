Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYX. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

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Paychex Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $111.39. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 957.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

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About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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