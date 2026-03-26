iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Trading 1.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.16. 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

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