First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2317 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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