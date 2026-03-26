First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FPA)

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4187 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of FPA stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPA. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period.

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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