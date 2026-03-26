GenWealth Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,851,571. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,179.80. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.5%

NFLX stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $389.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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