First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2029 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1%

FYX opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.90. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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Dividend History for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX)

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