Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Paysign had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Paysign’s conference call:

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Paysign reported strong 2025 results with revenue up 40.5% to $82.0M , net income nearly doubling to $7.6M, adjusted EBITDA up 107% to $19.9M, and operating margins expanding +723 bps—management says they’ve reached an inflection point for operating leverage.

, net income nearly doubling to $7.6M, adjusted EBITDA up 107% to $19.9M, and operating margins expanding +723 bps—management says they’ve reached an inflection point for operating leverage. The patient affordability business was the primary growth driver— pharma revenue grew 167.8% to $33.9M , claims processed rose ~79%, the platform delivered nearly $1B in patient assistance and the company cites $325M of client savings in 2025 (and ~$150M YTD) from its dynamic business rules.

, claims processed rose ~79%, the platform delivered nearly $1B in patient assistance and the company cites $325M of client savings in 2025 (and ~$150M YTD) from its dynamic business rules. Management provided strong 2026 guidance—revenue of $106.5M–$110.5M (30%–35% growth), adjusted EBITDA of $30M–$33M and expected net income of $13M–$16M—and forecast further margin expansion as pharma becomes a larger mix.

The plasma donor business remains a stable cash generator with revenue of $45.6M and 595 centers, but growth is modest (+4%) and near-term dynamics include lower average donations per center, seasonal variability and a pending FDA 510(k) review of the new BECS integration.

Management acknowledges investor skepticism and limited public-market awareness of the patient affordability opportunity, so market mispricing and perception risk remain; competition and regulatory noise persist even though the company argues current policy/AI threats are not material.

Paysign Stock Performance

Paysign stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Paysign has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $283.46 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paysign in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Paysign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Paysign from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysign presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Paysign by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Paysign by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign’s offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company’s flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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