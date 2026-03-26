Myecfo LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Myecfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.7% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of VEA opened at $63.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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