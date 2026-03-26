iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 648,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 384,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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