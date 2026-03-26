Winnebago Industries Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reported what management described as a “solid” fiscal 2026 second quarter, pointing to improved profitability and balance sheet actions despite a “challenging market environment” marked by uneven retail demand in both RV and marine.

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Quarter performance: motorhome strength offsets other declines

Senior Vice President and CFO Bryan Hughes said consolidated net revenues rose 6% year over year, driven primarily by a strong motorhome RV quarter that more than offset declines in towable RV and marine. Hughes attributed the motorhome growth to Grand Design RV’s continued expansion, with additional contributions from the Winnebago and Newmar brands.

Segment results: towables pressured, motorhomes rebound, marine muted

Hughes also said gross profit increased on higher revenue and that the company reduced SG&A through cost savings initiatives. Operating income improved 51% versus the prior-year quarter, resulting in adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, up 42% year over year.

In Towable RV, Hughes said net revenues declined 9%, primarily due to a shift toward lower price point models and lower unit volume, partially offset by selective price adjustments. Segment operating income margin was 4.2%, down 20 basis points from the prior year, which he attributed mainly to volume deleverage and mix, largely offset by pricing actions and cost containment.

Hughes noted that, through the first half of fiscal 2026, Towable RV operating income increased 3% on roughly a 3% increase in net revenues. He also said the dealer inventory increase in the Towable RV segment was tied to new Thrive product in the Winnebago brand and continued success of Grand Design’s Transcend line, adding that those two lines explained the entire year-over-year increase in towable dealer inventory.

Motorhome RV was the standout. Hughes reported net revenue growth of 29% on volume momentum across Newmar, Winnebago, and Grand Design motorized brands. Segment operating margin improved 270 basis points to 2.4% in the quarter, driven primarily by improved volume leverage, along with targeted cost and operating efficiency initiatives. For the first half, he said Motorhome RV operating margin improved to 2.6% versus negative 0.8% in the prior-year period.

In Marine, Hughes said net revenues decreased 3% due to lower unit volume and product mix, partially offset by selective price adjustments. Operating margin fell to 3.7%, down 300 basis points year over year, reflecting higher warranty expense and volume deleverage. In response to a question about whether there was anything extraordinary in warranty at Barletta, CEO Michael Happe said there was no single recall-type event, but rather “a few that aggregated into a higher current quarter warranty expense recognition.”

Market conditions: cautious dealers, weather impacts, and inventory focus

Happe said retail activity during the quarter aligned with a seasonally slower period but was also affected by “challenged near term consumer sentiment,” with year-over-year comparisons lower than the same period a year ago. He added that adverse weather in January and February impacted retail in certain regions and some retail shows.

In Q&A, Happe said March retail trends had been “healthier” than January and February based on the company’s early-month internal data, while noting week-to-week volatility. CFO Bryan Hughes added that year-over-year retail growth rates in March were showing “some stability” in the first three weeks, without providing specific figures.

Inventory management remained a prominent theme. Happe said RV inventory turns were approximately 1.5x in the quarter and reiterated a goal to reach 2.0x at some point in calendar 2026. In response to questions, he said improvement would come from a combination of seasonal retail momentum and disciplined wholesale planning, and he emphasized that new product shipments—particularly in revamped Winnebago towables (including Thrive and Access) and Grand Design’s Transcend—were influencing current turn dynamics.

Happe also highlighted improving “quality” of inventory, saying aged inventory (prior model year and two model years prior) was meaningfully down across RV and marine versus the prior year, with a higher mix of current model year units.

Products, brands, and technology: affordability, innovation, and Lithionics

Management emphasized product activity across the portfolio. Happe said the company is introducing new RV products with an emphasis on technology, affordability, and “value accessibility” to premium brands. He also said Winnebago Industries is focused on higher value segments such as Class A diesel, Class C diesel, and the growing Super C category, citing resilient RV retail dollar share even as unit share fluctuates.

In marine, Happe said Barletta Boats held the No. 3 position in U.S. aluminum pontoons with a 9.1% retail unit market share over the trailing 12 months through January, and he said its three-month share was running higher in the low double digits. He also announced the Barletta Sanza series, starting at $49,995 for a “tri-two” model that includes a 150-horsepower engine, a cover, and in-floor storage. Happe highlighted innovation awards for Barletta and Chris-Craft, along with NMMA customer satisfaction recognition for both brands.

Happe also called out Lithionics, the company’s mobile power platform acquired in 2023, describing it as a key differentiator. In Q&A, he said Lithionics has expanded RV penetration, added new customers including OEM competitors, broadened its product portfolio beyond battery packs and battery management systems, and begun certifying products for marine use while expanding into work trucks and specialty applications. He also said Lithionics has a higher profitability profile than finished goods and that the company intends to compete on quality, safety, and reliability rather than low cost.

On electrification, Happe said the company does not currently have a commercial strategy for an all-electric motorhome and had decided more than a year ago not to proceed with an all-electric motorhome platform, citing chassis feasibility and consumer learnings. He said the company’s electrification focus is currently on “house power” through Lithionics, including replacing generators with lithium battery systems.

Balance sheet actions and outlook

Hughes highlighted progress on deleveraging, including a February redemption of $100 million of 6.25% senior secured notes due 2028, funded through cash generation. He said the move reduces gross debt and interest expense while preserving flexibility. Hughes also said cash flow from operations improved year over year in the first half of fiscal 2026, driven by improved earnings and favorable working capital performance.

For guidance, the company maintained its full-year revenue and adjusted EPS outlook while updating reported EPS. Hughes reiterated:

Net revenue: $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion

$2.8 billion to $3.0 billion Reported EPS: $1.50 to $2.20 (previously $1.40 to $2.10)

$1.50 to $2.20 (previously $1.40 to $2.10) Adjusted EPS: $2.10 to $2.80

Hughes said the updated reported EPS range reflects revised assumptions for items excluded from adjusted EPS. Segment expectations call for softer Towable RV revenue versus fiscal 2025 with a focus on maintaining margins, Motorhome RV revenue growth and improved margins, and Marine revenue below prior-year levels due to soft retail demand. For the fiscal third quarter, Hughes said the company expects motorhome strength to be offset by softer towable and marine conditions, resulting in consolidated revenue that is flat to down year over year, with adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS roughly in line with the prior year.

Management said it is monitoring geopolitical developments and potential impacts on consumer demand and input costs. In Q&A, Happe said the company had not yet seen direct adverse effects on its business from the Middle East conflict, and Hughes said the company had not made significant interest-rate assumption changes within guidance due to uncertainty about the macro trajectory.

About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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