Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren Kanders Sells 100,000 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren Kanders sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $3,193,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917,039 shares in the company, valued at $316,651,055.27. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cadre Stock Up 1.3%

CDRE traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.

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Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Cadre had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company had revenue of $167.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cadre by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cadre by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDRE. Zacks Research downgraded Cadre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDRE

About Cadre

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Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

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