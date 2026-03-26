Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Trading Down 30.2% – What’s Next?

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) traded down 30.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $12.30. 14,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 10,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

About Ag Growth International

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

(Get Free Report)

AG Growth International Inc is a Canada‐based designer, manufacturer and distributor of products used in grain handling, storage, conditioning and food processing. The company’s portfolio includes equipment for grain systems operations, such as vertical and horizontal storage bins, mechanical conveyors, grain dryers, aeration systems and climate controls. In addition to its core ag handling business, AG Growth offers liquid handling solutions, including portable tanker trailers, poly tanks, pumps and related accessories, addressing the needs of agricultural, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in the mid-1990s and headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, AG Growth International has grown through a combination of internal product development and strategic acquisitions of established equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.