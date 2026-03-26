1,529 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Bought by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,593,974,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,689,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,550,000 after buying an additional 2,053,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,097,000 after buying an additional 520,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,553,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,482,978,000 after buying an additional 444,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,378,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,808 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $577.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,329 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $1,122,088.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,774.95. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 58,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.83, for a total transaction of $27,479,532.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,630,027.22. The trade was a 49.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,485 shares of company stock worth $43,967,586. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

More Vertex Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Vertex to $525 (from $490) and kept a Buy rating after encouraging Week‑36 interim results from Vertex’s Phase 3 RAINIER study — a clear positive catalyst supporting higher upside expectations. Truist Raises Vertex (VRTX) Price Target Following Phase 3 Trial Results

Truist raised its price target on Vertex to $525 (from $490) and kept a Buy rating after encouraging Week‑36 interim results from Vertex’s Phase 3 RAINIER study — a clear positive catalyst supporting higher upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish writeups and retail/investor attention argue VRTX remains a buy—analysts and commentators point to durable CFTR franchise cash flows, pipeline upside and the recent dip as a potential buying opportunity. Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Multiple bullish writeups and retail/investor attention argue VRTX remains a buy—analysts and commentators point to durable CFTR franchise cash flows, pipeline upside and the recent dip as a potential buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and market headlines note VRTX outperformed the broader market in the latest session and is drawing elevated attention from Zacks users — this likely amplified buying interest but is descriptive rather than a fresh fundamental shift. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why

Zacks and market headlines note VRTX outperformed the broader market in the latest session and is drawing elevated attention from Zacks users — this likely amplified buying interest but is descriptive rather than a fresh fundamental shift. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of large short‑interest changes are inconsistent/placeholder in recent feeds (reported zeros/NaN), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal — effectively neutral on near‑term price pressure.

Reports of large short‑interest changes are inconsistent/placeholder in recent feeds (reported zeros/NaN), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal — effectively neutral on near‑term price pressure. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk: Maze Therapeutics reported positive Phase II data for an APOL1‑mediated kidney disease drug that targets the same pathway Vertex is pursuing — the news highlights competitive risk to Vertex’s AMKD franchise, which could weigh on long‑term upside if competitors advance. Maze tumbles despite positive data for kidney disease drug

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $454.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $510.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.97 and a 200 day moving average of $441.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

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