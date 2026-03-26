Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COMP. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Compass from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

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Compass Stock Down 1.9%

COMP opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Compass has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

In other Compass news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,202,831.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 250,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,378.19. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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