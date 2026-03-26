Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

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ICLR stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Icon has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $211.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Icon by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,499,000 after purchasing an additional 975,268 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Icon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,214,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,996,000 after buying an additional 75,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Icon by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,756,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,582,000 after buying an additional 329,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 739.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,526,000 after buying an additional 2,886,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,006,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

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Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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