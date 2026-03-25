Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.86 Million

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can currently be bought for $2,317.35 or 0.03247064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $8.73 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,528.64 or 1.00225694 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was first traded on August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 1,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,550 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz/defi.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 1,266.73481057 with 5,549.59255874 in circulation. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 2,292.3208992 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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