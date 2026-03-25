Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a 6.5% increase from Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

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Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

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Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: UTF) is a closed-end management investment company that provides investors with exposure to global infrastructure assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its inception in 2014, UTF has offered a vehicle for investors to access both equity and debt securities of companies operating in critical infrastructure sectors.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a range of infrastructure industries, including utilities, energy, transportation, and communications.

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