Range Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Range Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RANG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Range Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RANG opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Range Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

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Institutional Trading of Range Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 572,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,680 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Capital Acquisition by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 399,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,836 shares in the last quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 294,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,550,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Range Capital Acquisition in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on RANG

Range Capital Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Capital Acquisition Corp is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol RANG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the goal of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank‐check vehicle, it does not currently operate any underlying business but seeks to identify a suitable target that aligns with its investment criteria.

The SPAC is sponsored by Range Capital Partners, a private equity firm with a background in investing across industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors.

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