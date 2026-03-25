Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 216,349 shares, an increase of 228.9% from the February 26th total of 65,773 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAX. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 193,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 672,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 168,106 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 143,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 83,537 shares during the period.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 37.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.