Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 218,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 573,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRCB. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Rock Coffee Bar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Black Rock Coffee Bar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $743.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,485.00.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Rock Coffee Bar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Black Rock Coffee Bar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Black Rock Coffee Bar by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 943,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,559 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 4th quarter worth $6,112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Rock Coffee Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Rock Coffee Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.