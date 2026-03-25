Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $134.33, but opened at $126.9567. Wacoal shares last traded at $126.9567, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

Wacoal Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.30.

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Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

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