Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.35 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and approximately $295.38 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $56.51 or 0.00078945 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013213 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,987,258 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

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