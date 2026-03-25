EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,586 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the February 26th total of 5,249 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EuroDry Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

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EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that EuroDry will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Noble Financial upgraded EuroDry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

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EuroDry Company Profile

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EuroDry Limited is a Marshall Islands–incorporated shipping company, formed in 2005 and headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol EDRY. Since its inception, EuroDry has focused exclusively on the marine transportation of drybulk commodities and has grown its fleet through a combination of newbuilding contracts and second-hand acquisitions.

As of mid-2024, EuroDry’s operating fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax drybulk carriers, collectively providing over one million deadweight tons (dwt) of capacity.

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