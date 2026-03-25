Renalytix (LON:RENX) Shares Down 18% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) were down 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.05 and last traded at GBX 2.05. Approximately 1,699,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 934,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50.

Renalytix Trading Down 18.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -599.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of £8.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

About Renalytix

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and which is being designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com).

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