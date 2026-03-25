Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.0150. Approximately 501,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 842,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson set a $4.50 price objective on Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Holley from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

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Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holley

Holley Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $696.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.76 million. Holley had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Holley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Holley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Holley by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high‐performance automotive products for the enthusiast market. Through its portfolio of well‐known brands, the company develops fuel delivery systems, intake manifolds, ignition components, nitrous oxide systems, digital controls and other engine‐dress accessories tailored to both street and competition applications. Holley’s products are sold through a network of domestic and international distributors, retailers and directly to professional race teams and hobbyists.

The company’s product offerings span mechanical and electronic fuel injection, carburetion, engine management, add‐on power systems and calibration tools.

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