PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $17.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $14.81, Briefing.com reports. PDD had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $20.15 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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Q4 revenue was RMB 123.9 billion (+12% YoY) and full‑year revenue was RMB 431.8 billion (+10% YoY), with a strong liquidity position of RMB 422.3 billion in cash and short‑term investments.

(+12% YoY) and full‑year revenue was (+10% YoY), with a strong liquidity position of in cash and short‑term investments. Net income and margins declined year‑on‑year as the company increased spending—costs of revenues rose (Q4 +15%, full year +23%) and non‑GAAP operating profit margin slipped to 24%—reflecting sustained strategic investments that pressure near‑term profitability.

Management has committed to a multi‑year, all‑in strategy focused on supply‑chain upgrades and brand‑oriented growth (the “Hundred Billion Support Program” and a three‑year plan), aiming to drive long‑term ecosystem value rather than short‑term metrics.

(the “Hundred Billion Support Program” and a three‑year plan), aiming to drive long‑term ecosystem value rather than short‑term metrics. Specific initiatives— Duoduo Local Specialties , New Quality Supply , westward e‑commerce expansion and a free delivery‑to‑village program (county transfer warehouses and village pickup points with transship fees covered)—are designed to unlock rural consumption and help merchants scale and differentiate.

, , westward e‑commerce expansion and a free delivery‑to‑village program (county transfer warehouses and village pickup points with transship fees covered)—are designed to unlock rural consumption and help merchants scale and differentiate. Global expansion faces increasing regulatory and trade uncertainty; the company says it is investing heavily in compliance and adapting its business models, which adds execution risk and could weigh on international growth near term.

PDD Trading Up 1.9%

PDD stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.88. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research set a $130.00 target price on PDD in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $170.00 price objective on PDD in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 target price on PDD in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 281.7% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD News Summary

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About PDD

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PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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