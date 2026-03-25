ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 539 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the February 26th total of 1,891 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Insider Transactions at ClearOne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd. First purchased 437,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,641,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,648. This trade represents a 36.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned 1.34% of ClearOne worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.01. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

ClearOne Company Profile

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ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) is a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions designed for conferencing, collaboration and streaming applications. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company develops hardware and software systems that integrate audio capture, video processing and digital signage. Its product portfolio spans professional-grade conference speakers and microphones, beamforming ceiling arrays, USB and networked video cameras, and cloud-based collaboration platforms.

At the core of ClearOne’s offering are its conferencing devices, which support both on-premises and cloud deployments.

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