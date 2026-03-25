Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.3550, with a volume of 26105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

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Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,708.04. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 316,800 shares of company stock worth $15,278,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 112.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth $813,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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