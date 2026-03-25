Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Shares Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.85. 320,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 440,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Vitesse Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

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Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $747.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.23%.The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mike Morella sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $104,716.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 82,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,973.69. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Cree sold 43,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $869,505.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 519,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455,941.48. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 341,808 shares of company stock worth $6,758,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 203.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

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