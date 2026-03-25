SLT (SLT) Price Hits $12.23 on Exchanges

SLT (SLT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. SLT has a market capitalization of $122.29 million and $145.09 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SLT has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SLT token can currently be purchased for about $12.23 or 0.00017083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SLT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.60 or 1.00010415 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLT Token Profile

SLT was first traded on March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official website is slt.game. The official message board for SLT is t.me/smartlogisticst. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst.

Buying and Selling SLT

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 12.13549864 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $127,049.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.