Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a 1.8% increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Stock Down 0.9%

CDZIP opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

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Cadiz Company Profile

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Cadiz, Inc (NASDAQ: CDZIP) is a land and water resource management company focused on developing sustainable water supply solutions in Southern California. The company holds approximately 36,000 acres of desert land in the Mojave Basin, where it has pursued the Cadiz Water Project—a plan to capture and convey groundwater to regional municipal and industrial customers. Cadiz oversees the permitting, design, and construction of conveyance infrastructure, including an engineered pipeline and pumping stations.

In addition to its water development activities, Cadiz operates agricultural ventures on its desert holdings, growing crops such as alfalfa while restoring degraded soils and maintaining native habitat.

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