Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 306.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 294 to GBX 303 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 333 to GBX 310 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 315 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 320 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

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Kingfisher Price Performance

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 292.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.95. The firm has a market cap of £4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 238.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 372.30.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 23.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kingfisher

In related news, insider Lucinda Riches purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 per share, for a total transaction of £48,450. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Kingfisher News

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Kingfisher Company Profile

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Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of c.73,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

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