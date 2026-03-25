Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Price

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

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Concentrix Stock Down 19.9%

Concentrix stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 362,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,120.25. This represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Concentrix by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 532.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Concentrix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentrix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and strategic traction: Revenue rose 5.4% y/y to $2.50B and management highlighted strong enterprise wins and AI adoption (iX Suite momentum) that support the company’s long‑term positioning. GlobeNewswire Q1 Release

Revenue growth and strategic traction: Revenue rose 5.4% y/y to $2.50B and management highlighted strong enterprise wins and AI adoption (iX Suite momentum) that support the company’s long‑term positioning. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: Board declared a $0.36 quarterly dividend (payable May 5) and repurchased ~1M shares in the quarter, signaling shareholder return priorities and use of buyback authorization. Dividend & Buyback Details

Capital returns: Board declared a $0.36 quarterly dividend (payable May 5) and repurchased ~1M shares in the quarter, signaling shareholder return priorities and use of buyback authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance maintained: Management reiterated full‑year revenue and non‑GAAP EPS ranges (FY revenue $10.035–10.18B; non‑GAAP EPS $11.48–12.07), which cushions downside but relies on non‑GAAP adjustments. Guidance Section

Guidance maintained: Management reiterated full‑year revenue and non‑GAAP EPS ranges (FY revenue $10.035–10.18B; non‑GAAP EPS $11.48–12.07), which cushions downside but relies on non‑GAAP adjustments. Neutral Sentiment: Liquidity / financing update: The company amended its accounts receivable securitization facility (helps working capital flexibility) — note this against recent negative operating cash flow. TipRanks Facility Update

Liquidity / financing update: The company amended its accounts receivable securitization facility (helps working capital flexibility) — note this against recent negative operating cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Big GAAP profit collapse and EPS miss: GAAP net income fell ~69% y/y to $21.6M and diluted EPS dropped to $0.33 (missed consensus by $0.03 on the company’s non‑GAAP EPS of $2.61 vs $2.64 expected). The sharp drop in GAAP results and large gap between GAAP and non‑GAAP numbers is spooking investors. Zacks Earnings Coverage

Big GAAP profit collapse and EPS miss: GAAP net income fell ~69% y/y to $21.6M and diluted EPS dropped to $0.33 (missed consensus by $0.03 on the company’s non‑GAAP EPS of $2.61 vs $2.64 expected). The sharp drop in GAAP results and large gap between GAAP and non‑GAAP numbers is spooking investors. Negative Sentiment: Margin and cash flow pressure: Operating margin slid ~240 bps (to 4.7% GAAP); adjusted free cash flow was negative (~$145M outflow) and interest/finance charges remain elevated — all raise near‑term profitability and leverage concerns. Financial Tables & Cash Flow

Margin and cash flow pressure: Operating margin slid ~240 bps (to 4.7% GAAP); adjusted free cash flow was negative (~$145M outflow) and interest/finance charges remain elevated — all raise near‑term profitability and leverage concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction amplified by optics: Headlines and call transcripts emphasize the steep y/y EPS decline and restructuring/debt-related charges (including debt extinguishment costs), prompting selling despite revenue growth and maintained guidance. Earnings Call Transcript

About Concentrix

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Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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