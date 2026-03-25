Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.15.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

HWM opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $267.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,740,000 after buying an additional 664,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,280,000 after acquiring an additional 400,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,419 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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