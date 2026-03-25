iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 157,415 shares, an increase of 212.8% from the February 26th total of 50,331 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 362,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJV stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $594.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJV. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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