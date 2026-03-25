BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of DHF opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 493.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,009,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 109,246 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 273.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities. The fund allocates its portfolio across a broad range of industries and issuers, with an emphasis on high-yield bonds of U.S. companies, and may employ leverage to enhance income potential. It also maintains flexibility to invest in other fixed-income securities, including senior loans, preferred securities and selective investment-grade corporate debt.

Launched in 2011 and sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, the fund is managed by the global fixed-income team at Mellon Investments Corporation, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon.

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