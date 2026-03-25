Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTA)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PTA opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $20.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

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About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

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The Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE: PTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high levels of after-tax total return. The fund pursues this objective primarily through investments in tax-advantaged preferred securities and other income-oriented instruments. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PTA offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets managed by a dedicated team of fixed-income specialists.

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