Aldel Financial II (NASDAQ:ALDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aldel Financial II (NASDAQ:ALDF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Aldel Financial II Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ALDF opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Aldel Financial II has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Aldel Financial II in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aldel Financial II has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Aldel Financial II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Aldel Financial II during the fourth quarter valued at $4,196,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aldel Financial II by 792.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aldel Financial II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aldel Financial II by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aldel Financial II by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 777,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Aldel Financial II

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 15, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

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