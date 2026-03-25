iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $25,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,691,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,220 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,252,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,266,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,406 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,892,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,991,000 after buying an additional 999,564 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $80.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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