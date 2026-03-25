Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $28,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,684,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after buying an additional 2,456,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,079,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,110,000 after buying an additional 229,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,609,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,490,000 after acquiring an additional 392,795 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,402,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,951,000 after acquiring an additional 333,978 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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