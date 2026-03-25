Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA)

Analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Strata Critical Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

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Strata Critical Medical Stock Performance

Strata Critical Medical Company Profile

Shares of SRTA stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.05. Strata Critical Medical has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

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Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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