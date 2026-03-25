Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA)

Analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Strata Critical Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRTA
Strata Critical Medical Stock Performance
Strata Critical Medical Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
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