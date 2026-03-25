So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53, FiscalAI reports. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 51.26%.The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.62 million.

So-Young International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SY opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.01. So-Young International has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SY. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 264.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SY

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates a leading digital marketplace and community platform focused on the medical aesthetic industry in China. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2013, the company connects consumers seeking cosmetic treatments with a network of accredited clinics, licensed physicians and beauty service providers. Its online ecosystem offers a wealth of educational content, peer reviews and before-and-after galleries designed to help users make informed decisions about aesthetic procedures.

The company’s platform is accessible via web and mobile applications, where users can browse service packages, compare providers, read expert articles and schedule appointments directly through an integrated booking system.

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