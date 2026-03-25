Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 35,942 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,942 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AMD is in advanced talks to supply ~10,000 MI355 AI accelerators to South Korea’s Upstage, a meaningful international AI hardware win that would expand AMD’s footprint beyond U.S. hyperscalers and validate the MI3xx product family. AMD AI Deal Talks With Upstage Highlight Valuation Gap And Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: Data-center revenue is a clear growth driver — Zacks notes a 39% surge in AMD’s Data Center sales to $5.38B, driven by EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs, supporting the narrative of durable cloud demand and further upside if MI450/MI450-class ramps proceed. AMD Rides on Accelerating Data Center Growth: A Sign of More Upside?
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and other bullish write-ups position AMD as a buy heading into Q1 earnings, highlighting the upcoming MI450 launch (rack-scale AI GPUs) and institutional accumulation that could act as a catalyst if guidance and product timelines impress. Advanced Micro Devices Looks Like a Hot Buy Heading Into Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term demand/support: reports of a Ryzen price cut and talk of a rumored desktop refresh lifted sentiment and trading momentum, showing consumer CPU competitiveness can still spark share gains. AMD Stock Jumps on Ryzen Price Cut Ahead of a Rumored Refresh
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry supply-chain moves: coverage highlights Samsung’s HBM4 memory deal as a potential back-door into AMD’s AI supply chain — this signals stronger component partnerships but also underscores HBM scarcity and the supply constraints that could limit immediate GPU volume. Samsung just found a shocking new way into AMD’s AI push
- Negative Sentiment: Competitor risk rises as Arm announced it will start selling its own high-core-count chips (AGI CPU) and aims for ~$15B annual sales — Arm’s move from licensing to product sales represents a new competitive vector in custom AI silicon, potentially increasing long-term pressure on margins and design wins. Arm to Sell Its Own Chips, Eyeing Sales Goal of $15 Billion
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution: Bernstein/other firms have favored Nvidia and Broadcom over AMD (recommending avoid on AMD), which can weigh on investor sentiment and limit re-rating even if AMD posts strong results. ‘Own Nvidia, Broadcom,’ But Avoid AMD Stock – Bernstein Weighs In on AI Chip Stocks
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $205.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.38. The stock has a market cap of $334.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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