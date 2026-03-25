Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 35,942 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,942 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $205.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.38. The stock has a market cap of $334.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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