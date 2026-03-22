Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Buys 6,042 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 501.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,408,828,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $285,263,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4,253.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,991,000 after purchasing an additional 778,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of GE opened at $286.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.30.
GE Aerospace Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.
Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlight GE’s stronger growth profile and major engine wins versus peers, supporting longer‑term revenue and margin upside. GE Aerospace vs. Textron
- Positive Sentiment: Planned capital investments — >€110M aimed at expanding European manufacturing capacity (plus additional U.S. facility investments and new hires) signal management is scaling production to meet engine/order backlog and aftermarket demand. That should support revenue growth over the next several years. GE Aerospace to Invest €110M
- Positive Sentiment: Local site investments and planned hiring (including Newark and three U.S. facilities) reinforce the capex program and capacity buildout to support future engine production and services revenue. GE Aerospace investing more in Newark site
- Neutral Sentiment: GE is on investor radars and trending in market news feeds — increased attention can amplify volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors’ Radars
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces noting investor interest and attention toward GE can drive short-term flows but largely reflect existing fundamentals and guidance. GE Aerospace is Attracting Investor Attention
- Negative Sentiment: Market reacted to the capex announcements with near-term selling, reflecting concerns about higher near‑term cash outflows, margin pressure and GE’s premium valuation vs. some peers. That contributed to the recent pullback. GE Pours €110M Into European Facilities
- Negative Sentiment: Some investor commentary recommends allocating to other mega‑caps after GE’s pullback, signaling rotation risk and comparative valuation concerns that can keep selling pressure on the shares. My Top 2 Megacap Stocks to Buy After GE’s Pullback
- Negative Sentiment: TipRanks and other reports tie the stock dip directly to the investment announcement, underscoring that markets are weighing near‑term costs against long‑term growth. Investment and Stock Drop
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace
In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
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