Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Buys 6,042 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 501.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,408,828,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $285,263,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4,253.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,991,000 after purchasing an additional 778,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GE opened at $286.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.30.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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