Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter.

About Harbor Active Small Cap ETF

The Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (SMLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, investing in small capitalization companies in the US. The fund utilizes proprietary analysis to select firms that demonstrate strong cash flow and competitive advantages SMLL was launched on Aug 28, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

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