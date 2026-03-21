US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.88. 133,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 86,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

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US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF during the third quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF by 492.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve. UTEN was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

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