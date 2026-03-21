US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.88. 133,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 86,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is an increase from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve. UTEN was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.
Further Reading
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