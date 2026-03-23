BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $306.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.53.

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Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $280.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $299.49. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.12.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

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Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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